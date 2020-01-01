Bissouma scores first Premier League goal as Brighton beat Burnley

The Mali international became the 12th Eagles international to score in the English top flight with his effort at Turf Moor

Yves Bissouma scored his first Premier League goal for & Hove Albion in their 2-1 victory over on Sunday in the final day of the season.

The 23-year-old was handed his 14th league start and 21st appearance for the Seagulls and delivered an impressive performance at Turf Moor.

The central midfielder started the game in front of the back-four along with Dale Stephens and wasted no time in opening the scoring in the encounter with a fine curling effort from outside the box which gave goalkeeper Nick Pope no chance in the 20th minute.

😎 GIF when Biss popped it into the top corner?#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/y8tRw9IavF — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 26, 2020

Bissouma, who joined the Seagulls in the summer of 2018 from French side LOSC , thus, became the 12th Mali international to score in the English top flight, following in the footsteps of the likes of Modibo Maiga, Bakary Sako and Samba Diakite.

Former Hotspur and striker Freddie Kanoute is Mali's highest scorer in the Prem, having netted 43 times across his stints with the two London heavyweights.

Moments before the half-time break, Chris Wood levelled proceedings for Burnley before Aaron Connolly scored the match-winning goal in the 50th minute.

Bissouma featured for 74 minutes in his 24th appearance for Brighton across all competitions this season before making way for Davy Propper.

The victory saw Graham Potter’s men finished the 2019-20 campaign in 15th with 41 points from 38 games.

The midfielder started his career in his home country with Majestic SC academy in 2009 before teaming up with AS Real Bamako in 2014.

Bissouma then moved abroad two years later when he teamed up with Lille youth team and signed his first professional contract with the French club in 2016.

The 23-year-old is a key member of the Mali national team and has three goals in 16 appearances for the West African country.