Bissouma bags assist as Brighton & Hove Albion hold Leeds United

Brighton & Hove Albion secured a 1-1 draw versus Leeds United in Sunday’s Premier League match, with Yves Bissouma contributing an assist.

Buoyed by their 4-0 thumping of Manchester United last time out, the Seagulls travelled to Elland Road to build on that result.

They got off to a bright start as they took a 21st-minute lead through Danny Welbeck who converted a pass from Bissouma.

The Mali international slid the ball forward into the penalty area, and while it looked like Diego Llorente had it covered, the Englishman brushed him aside to fire the ball past goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Despite an insistent spell of pressure in the final third, the hosts could not make their dominance count, as Robert Sanchez brilliantly prevented Mateusz Klich’s header from reaching the back of the net moments before the half-time break.

While it appeared that Graham Potter’s men would be heading home with all points at stake, the hosts levelled matters thanks to super-sub Pascal Struijk after he was set up by Joe Gelhardt.

Bissouma was in action from start to finish and apart from his assist, he contributed one shot, two key passes, two aerials won, 60 touches, 35 passes and a passing accuracy of 91.4 per cent.

“We probably needed the second goal to kill it off, and Danny’s chance was the best one, but that’s football,” manager Potter told the club’s website.

“We didn’t get it and in the end, you always leave yourself open to that.

“I’m proud of the players though because it was a tough game, a tough environment, and a tough challenge for us in terms of how much it meant for the opposition.

“It meant a lot for us, of course, but we haven’t got the knife to our throat in terms of relegation, so I think we performed really well.

“Overall, the result was probably about right and in a tough environment, against an opponent fighting for everything, we take the point.”

With this away point, Brighton moved up to tenth on the log having accrued 48 points from 37 outings.

Next up for them is a home fixture against West Ham United on May 22 as the 2021-22 campaign draws to a close.

For Leeds, they are one point about the relegation zone but have played one more match than Burnley in 18th.