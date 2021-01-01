Birama Ndoye scores as Sion defeat Servette

The Senegalese centre-back was among the goalscorers as Marco Walker’s men secured an away win against the Maroons

Birama Ndoye was on target as Sion recorded a 5-3 away win over Servette in Thursday’s Swiss Super League outing.

Having played a 2-2 home draw against FC Zurich, Marco Walker’s side followed the result up with a commendable away result to boost their survival battle.

Three minutes into the game, the visitors took the lead courtesy of Leo Lacroix – however, the effort was ruled out for offside after VAR replays.

However, they took the lead four minutes later through Gaetan Karlen who profited from an assist from Guillaume Hoarau.

With Hoarau controlling a long cross from Dimitri Cavare, he teed up the Swiss forward who had the simple task of tapping past goalkeeper Jeremy Frick.

Eight minutes before the half time break, Alex Schalk put the hosts back on level terms with French striker of Ghanaian descent Grejohn Kyei providing the assist.

In the 56th minute, Karlen restored Sion’s lead after completing his brace after capitalising on a defensive mishap from the Servette defenders.

Two minutes later, Ndoye extended the lead for Walker’s team – heading home a corner kick taken by Matteo Tosetti. That was the Senegalese defender’s second league goal of the 2020-21 campaign.

Schalk reduced the deficit for the home side in the 63rd minute after tapping Vincent Sasso’s short pass into Kevin Fickentscher’s goal post.

In the goal-laden affair, the Stade Tourbillon giants got their fourth goal of the evening through Hoarau, albeit, Servette got their third goal through French winger of Malian background Boubacar Fofana.

Eight minutes before the end of the fixture, Matteo Tosetti sealed the win for the visitors by scoring the fifth after rifling Lubomir Tupta’s assist past the stranded goalie.

While Ndoye was in action from start to finish alongside Christian Zock of Cameroon, Algeria's Ayoub Abdellaoui, Cote d'Ivoire's Serey Die, Guinea Bissau's Mauro Rodrigues and Congolese goalkeeper Timothy Fayulu were not listed for the eight-goal thriller.

For the hosts, Gael Ondoua (Cameroon) was handed a place in the starting XI but he was subbed off for Fofana in the 62nd minute, whereas, Senegal's Arial Mendy, Congo's Joel Kiassumbua and Cameroon's Gael Ondoua did not make the matchday squad.

Even with their away result, Sion remain at the base of the Super League log with 30 points from 30 games.