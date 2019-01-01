Bielsa on why he won't listen to the fans to start Nketiah at Leeds United

The former Marseille boss is open to featuring both forwards together on the pitch in the Championship

coach Marcelo Bielsa, is open to the idea of having Eddie Nketiah and Patrick Bamford playing together.

The latter has been the main starter for the Whites this term with four strikes to his name in 999 competitive minutes of action, while the former has netted five times in just 383 minutes of play, all off the bench.

This has caused displeasure among Leeds fans who see the 20-year old Anglo-Ghanaian as a better option.

"We are in 25 per cent of the competition. We have time in the future so I can find a way for both of them to shine," Bielsa told the media after Leeds 1-1 draw at Preston North End on Tuesday night.

"If this doesn’t happen it’s not going to be a mistake of mine. In the last press conference, I said if Nketiah is not a success here it’s my fault. It’s the same with Patrick.

"I am trying to make this work."

Bielsa says both Nketiah and Bamford have never played as a duo in training, citing the latter's absence during the international break with the U21. The Argentine tactician is, however, looking to test them out in the coming weeks.

"They can play together. They should play one behind the other. This player will be Bamford, naturally. Take this kind of decision you can take in two different ways," he continued.

"We never had proof of this kind of combination in our training. Nketiah is not with us in the international break, because we play twice a week.

"In the week, when we prepare there are few chances to try these things.

"The other reason is when you have a series of bad results and you have to find a different solution. That didn’t happen. I think all this around Bamford and Nketiah doesn’t help either of them.

"Nketiah has to make the function to try to change the course of the match when we are losing and he’s not playing. Bamford appears responsible for Nketiah not playing. You have a situation like today.

"If you listen to the fans, in one minute they ask for Nketiah and then shout for Bamford in the next. Everybody can give an opinion in football. Football is the first thing everybody talks about in the world."