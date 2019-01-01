Betting firm launches promotion to take Kenyan fans to 2019 Afcon finals

The Kenyan national team will take part in the 2019 Afcon competition after staying in the cold for the last 15 years

BetLion has launched a promotion to take one lucky fan and a friend to for the (Afcon) finals.

Several Kenyan fans are expected to head North to support the Harambee Stars, which is returning to the continental showpiece for the first time in 15 years.

BetLion, which offers Africa’s biggest jackpot worth Sh350 million, announced the lucky fan and a friend will watch Afcon games for three days.

Speaking during the announcement of the promotion, which starts on April 8, the Managing Director of BetLion Kenya, Spencer Okach, said there will be a lot of prizes to be won.

“In addition the trip, there will be loads of consolation prizes such as phones, tablets, and free bet tokens," he told the press.

“To enter into the promotion, one simply needs to deposit and place a bet with BetLion, every Sh50 is equated to an entry. The promotion runs for 8th April to 31st May.

“BetLion has a strong commitment to being a rewarding brand, this promotion just exemplifies this promise.”

Kenya's Harambee Stars will camp in ahead of the tournament.