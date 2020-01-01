Bertrand Traore ruled out of Aston Villa trip to Arsenal

The Burkina Faso winger limped off with a groin injury in Sunday's seven-goal thriller against Southampton

manager Dean Smith has confirmed that Bertrand Traore will miss their Premier League trip to on Sunday.

The 25-year-old's first league start since his arrival from did not go well as he managed 29 minutes of action against last Sunday before he was forced off with injury.

Traore went down just before the half hour-mark after feeling discomfort around his groin area, and he was subsequently replaced by ’s Mahmoud Trezeguet.

Aston Villa suffered a 4-3 loss in the encounter which was their second consecutive defeat in the Premier League.

Ahead of their trip to the Emirates Stadium, Smith disclosed that the former winger will not be back in action until after the international break.

“Bertrand [Traore] came off and he’ll be struggling for Sunday, he won’t make it,” Smith told the club website.

“He’ll definitely be back after the international break.”

Traore has played in five league matches this season, and he also has two appearances in the with a goal to his name.

The manager also gave updates on goalkeeper Tom Heaton who is recovering from knee ligament tear he suffered last season and forward Wesley.

“Tom [Heaton] is in full training; he needs a few games,” he added.

“He’s got a chance [of playing for the U23s against ], we’re waiting to see if that will go ahead and if it does, I expect him to play.”

On Wesley, he said; “He’s well-liked in the dressing room.

“He had a horrific injury and he’s battling hard to come back from that.”