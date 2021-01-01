Bertrand Traore happy with his goalscoring contribution for Aston Villa

On Saturday, the Burkina Faso international helped Dean Smith's side end a four-game winless run with his fifth goal of the season

Bertrand Traore is delighted to help climb up the Premier League table with his goalscoring contributions.

The 25-year-old continued his fine run in front of goal with the second strike in Aston Villa's 2-0 league victory over on Saturday.

The goal was his fourth goal in his last six Premier League appearances and his fifth effort of the season since he joined Dean Smith's side from club in October.

The victory over the Magpies ended Aston Villa's four-game winless streak across all competitions, and it also moved them to eighth on the league table with 29 points from 17 games - five points adrift of the top-four.

Traore described his goals as the major way he uses to help the team, and he is pleased to assist the Claret & Blue Army bounce back to winning ways after consecutive losses to , and .

“As a striker, it’s nice to get some goals for the team," Traore told the club website. "After winning games, scoring goals is the most important thing for me in trying to help the team get some points.

“I’m really happy with the goal as I’ve been working hard for the team. It was nice to get the victory.

“We weren’t on a good run after losing against Manchester United and Manchester City, so being back at home was important for us and we got the victory.

“I think we were really good against City and today we just continued from the performance again but today we were rewarded.”

The former forward will turn his attention to Wednesday's Premier League trip to with the target of helping Aston Villa build on Saturday's win.