Bertrand Traore joins Benteke and Joachim in exclusive Aston Villa list after Manchester United strike

The Burkina Faso international became the third Villa player to score home and away against the Red Devils

Aston Villa attacker Bertrand Traore continued his fine goalscoring form against Manchester United on Sunday in their 3-1 loss and joined an exclusive Villa list.

The centre-forward opened the scoring in the encounter after only 24 minutes for his fifth goal of the 2020-21 league campaign.

His effort was, however, not enough to help the Claret and Blue Army avoid their 14th defeat this season in the game at Villa Park.

The forward has now scored home and away against the Red Devils this season after also hitting the back of the net at Old Trafford in January.

Traore thus became the third Aston Villa player to achieve the feat after Christian Benteke and Julian Joachim.

3 - Bertrand Traoré is only the third Aston Villa player to score home and away against Manchester United in a Premier League season, after Julian Joachim in 1998-99 and Christian Benteke in 2014-15. Beauty. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 9, 2021

The defeat saw Aston Villa drop to the 11th spot on the Premier League table after gathering 48 points from 33 games.

Traore has now scored six goals and provided five assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for Dean Smith’s men this term.

The 25-year-old teamed up with Villa last summer from French side Lyon and has been a consistent performer for the Claret and Blue Army.

The attacker has also previously featured for Premier League side Chelsea, spending three years at Stamford Bridge, including loan spells with Vitesse and Ajax.

He left the Blues permanently in 2017, teaming up with Lyon after a failure to establish himself at Chelsea largely due to insufficient playing time.

Traore delivered impressive performances for the Kids during his stay with the Ligue 1 club, making more than 90 appearances.

The forward is also a key member of the Burkina Faso national team and has more than 55 caps for the African country.

The centre-forward will be expected to continue his eye-catching performances for both club and country in their next games.