UAE's Caio Canedo and Abdullah Al-Naqbi to miss India friendly

The UAE national team will be without the injured duo for the international friendly against the Blue Tigers...

The UAE national team, under head coach Bert van Marwijk, has begun training at the sub-stadium of Al Wasl Club for their upcoming international friendly against India on March 29.

UAE and India are preparing for their upcoming joint qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup. The Emirati team have four remaining games, those against Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam, all in June. Whereas, India are to face Qatar, Bangladesh and Afghanistan among their remaining qualification matches.

The Whites are fourth in Group G with six points from four games. India also find themselves fourth in Group E with three points from five games.

Having played out a goalless draw in a friendly against Iraq in January, Van Marwijk had earlier announced a 29-member squad for the friendly tie against India, the Dutch coach began the camp with 26 players on Tuesday.

Key midfielders Abdullah Al-Naqbi and Caio Canedo are ruled out as injured while goalkeeper Adel Al Hosani has been dropped from the previous squad.

The 26-member UAE squad for India friendly:

Goalkeepers: Ali Khasif, Khaled Issa, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Fahd Al Dhanhani.

Defenders: Bandar Al-Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdel-Rahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Khalifa Al-Hammadi, Hassan Al-Mahrami, Al-Hassan Saleh, Salem Rashid.

Midfielders: Mohamed Al-Attas, Ali Salmeen, Yahya Nader, Abdullah Ramadan, Majed Hassan, Fabio de Lima, Khalfan Mubarak.

Forwards: Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Ali Saleh, Suhail Al Noubi, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tigali, Zayed Al Ameri.