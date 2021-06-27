Bernardo Silva was meant to be Ronaldo's successor but Man City star is struggling to shine for Portugal

The midfielder has been substituted in all of his country's Euro 2020 matches to date, ahead of the defending champions' last-16 clash with Belgium

It was only two years ago that Bernardo Silva was named Player of the Tournament after Portugal won the inaugural Nations League.

He had even managed to somehow overshadow team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, who had scored a hat-trick in the semi-final victory over Switzerland.

Bernardo’s tireless running and impudent skill marked him out as the leader of a new generation of Portuguese players ready to take over from a team understandably built around the brilliance of their superstar No.7.

The Manchester City winger had gone into that summer tournament on the back of an incredible club campaign in which he was the standout player in a draining domestic treble.

Virgil van Dijk was named Player of the Season but Bernardo was regarded by many, including his manager, Pep Guardiola, as the key player in a dramatic title race with Liverpool which went all the way to the final day.

He also finished eighth in the Ballon d’Or at the end of the year – higher than any other City player – and, at 24, seemed destined to take his place among Europe’s elite.

Fast forward to this summer's European Championship and while Bernardo is still an important figure, he is not having quite the same impact for club or country.

The 26-year-old has been substituted in each of Portugal’s three matches at the tournament so far, after a stuttering start to the defence of their crown.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, continues to be the Seleccao's key man, scoring four of their five goals as they sneaked into the last 16 as one of the best third-place teams to set up a clash with Belgium on Sunday.

Comparisons with undoubtedly one of the best two players of the last two decades are, of course, unfair.

As is judging Portugal on their performance in what was unquestionably this tournament’s Group of Death, which would have been tough for any team to survive.

However, Bernardo’s current struggles are, in truth, no surprise, given he has not been at his brilliant best for two seasons now.

Of course, his dip in form can be partially attributed to the fact that he gave so much in that breathless 2018-19 campaign when City pipped Liverpool to the title by a solitary point.

Bernardo made 57 appearances in total that season, demonstrating a spectacular commitment to the cause in each and every game, and it wasn’t surprising that he suffered from burnout the following year.

“The year we won four titles, it was incredible the way he played and then he won the Nations League with Portugal and was player of the tournament,” Guardiola said last October. “If there is one player I have no doubts about it is Bernardo.

"But he didn’t have time to refresh, he was exhausted and his mind was exhausted. He struggled with this.”

Bernardo was a more important figure last season, as City reclaimed their Premier League crown, and he started all of their Champions League knockout matches – all of which they won apart from the final against Chelsea.

Effective as he’s been, though, he sill didn't quite hit the heights of 2018-19 and is now regarded as one of the players who could be allowed to leave the Etihad Stadium in the summer as part of a squad overhaul, with England internationals Jack Grealish and Harry Kane high on City’s wanted list.

Certainly, if Grealish were to arrive, a high-profile attacker is likely to leave and there is mounting speculation that Bernardo would embrace a change of scenery.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have been touted as possible destinations but prising him away from the Etihad won’t come cheap.

If City are to spend £100 million ($139m) on Grealish, Bernardo should be worth a healthy chunk of that.

Guardiola would be reluctant to let him go, as he has no doubts about his qualities, but he won't keep players at the club that no longer want to be there.

Bernardo is a hugely popular member of the squad, particularly among a close-knit Portuguese-speaking group of players. Indeed, he helped international team-mate Ruben Dias settle both at City and in Manchester.

Like everyone, Bernardo has been deeply affected by the coronavirus pandemic over the last 18 months. He is one of a number of City players that live in a city centre apartment and he found lockdown tough going. He jumped at the chance to return to Portugal when football was suspended in March 2020.

Still, Bernardo, like his team-mates, embraced the challenge of dragging City back to the top of the Premier League after the resumption of play last summer.

However, he is still searching for his very best form. Portugal will be praying he rediscovers it agianst Belgium on Sunday night.