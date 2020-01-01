Bernard Mensah scores in Kayserispor draw with Antalyaspor

The Ghanaian attacker had his scoring boots on for the Anatolian Stars, but his side was only able to earn a draw on their turf

Bernard Mensah scored his second goal in as many Turkish Super Lig games after Kayserispor were held two a 2-2 at home by Antalyaspor.

The 25-year Ghanaian had found the back of the net two matchdays ago against Ankaragucu, which was his first of the season.

He was suspended for last week's game against which end in a heavy 4-1 defeat.

He got things rolling again in the 41st minute from the penalty spot, only for Sinan Gumus to equalise also from a penalty, in added time before the break.

Pedro Henrique restored the hosts' lead at the restart, but Angolan midfielder Fredy denied them all three points with his 83rd-minute equaliser.

Mensah had a very good game, racking up 73 touches, 45 accurate passes (91.8%), four successful dribbles from four, and seven of eight ground duels.

Mensah has featured 15 times in the Super Lig this season, providing four assists besides his two goals.