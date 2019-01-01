Berbatov surprised Martial hasn't reached his potential at Manchester United

The Frenchman is not yet the finished article despite wowing the former Red Devil as a youngster during their time together at AS Monaco

Former striker Dimitar Berbatov says he has been surprised by Anthony Martial's lack of progress at Old Trafford, having glimpsed his potential up close.

The 23-year-old has had another mixed campaign in the famous red shirt, contributing 10 goals and two assists in 26 Premier League appearances.

Martial's casual demeanour on the pitch and perceived lack of enthusiasm continue to be called into question by supporters and experts, with a regular place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting line up still far from guaranteed.

The international arrived in Manchester from four years ago, but he has since been unable to live up to his £36 million ($47m) price tag, impressing only sporadically.

Berbatov, who played for United between 2008 and 2012, worked alongside Martial for a brief spell in France and he was initially blown away by the youngster's talent.

However, the Bulgarian is shocked that his old team-mate has not yet reached the very highest level of the game, as he told Metro Sport: "He’s a quiet guy. He’s like me, he keeps to himself.

"That’s not a bad thing. He has not reached the level yet where I think he can be.

"As a football player, you can see straight away. You recognise straight away and this guy... he had something.

"He needs someone to say: 'listen this is not the right way, over there is the right way if you want to be the best.”

The Red Devils are currently sixth in the Premier League with two matches of the 2018-19 season remaining.

Three points separate Solskjaer's side and fourth-placed in the table, with Champions League qualification now likely to slip from their grasp.

A trip to Huddersfield is next on the cards, before United host on the final day and maximum points must be secured if they are to have any hope of finishing in the top four.

Martial is in line to start against the Terriers after being an unused substitute against Chelsea last Sunday, with his last goal coming against in a 2-1 victory on March 30.