Bennacer and Kessie’s AC Milan suffer Serie A obliteration against Atalanta

The Cote d'Ivoire and Algeria internationals were in action as the Devil bowed to the Goddess in Sunday's Italian top-flight outing

Ismael Bennacer and Franck Kessie were in action for as they lost 5-0 to in Sunday’s encounter.

Josip Ilicic was at the double as Stefano Pioli’s men left the Gewiss Stadium with his head bent low following a below-par performance.

The loss was the fourth time in AC Milan’s history where they suffered defeat with a minimum of five goals – their joint-worst in the competition.

5 - AC Milan have lost a Serie A game with at least 5 goal margin for the fourth time in their history; the join-worst defeat in the competition (the last was back in May 1998 vs ). Crushed. #AtalantaMilan — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 22, 2019

Papu Gomez gave a hint of what the visitors should expect after getting the first goal inside 10 minutes.

On-loan midfielder Mario Pasalic doubled the advantage in the 61st minute, before assisting Ilicic three minutes later.

A total collapse from Milan saw Ilicic complete his brace in the 72nd minute while substitute Luis Muriel completed the rout with seven minutes left to play.

Both Bennacer and Kessie saw every minute of action but were unable to save the Devils in the ill-fated clash.

The Cote d’Ivoire international was cautioned by referee Federico La Penna in the 77th minute as Gambia's Ebrima Colley and Musa Barrow were not selected for action by the hosts.

Defeat for the Devils – their eighth of the season see them drop to 10th on the log with 21 points from 17 outings, while Atalanta climb to fifth with 31 points.

AC Milan welcome to San Siro in their next outing on January 6, while Gian Piero Gasperini’s side host .