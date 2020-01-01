Benin star Mounie seals Brest emphatic victory over Saint-Etienne

The former Huddersfield Town forward completed the rout for hosts with his third goal in the French top-flight this season

Steve Mounie sealed Brest's 4-1 win over with his first-half effort in a outing on Saturday.

It was a harvest of goals in the first 45 minutes as all efforts came just before the interval.

Olivier Dall'Oglio's side got off to a flying start at the Stade Francis-Le Ble with a seventh-minute opener from Franck Honorat, courtesy of an assist from Irvin Cardona.

More teams

Jean-Kevin Duverne doubled the lead in the 23rd minute but defender Harold Moukoudi linked up with Mahdi Camara to reduce the deficit for Saint-Etienne eight minutes later.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Shortly after Camara's effort, Cardona stretched Brest's lead again before Mounie sealed all three points for the hosts with his goal in the 38th minute.

The 26-year-old attacker who returned to this summer, after struggling in the Championship with last campaign, has scored three goals in nine Ligue 1 appearances so far.

Mounie was later replaced in the 79th minute and 's Haris Belkebla played the entire duration for Brest. Meanwhile, his compatriot Ryad Boudebouz alongside Gabon's Denis Bouanga, Cameroon duo Moukoudi and Yvan Neyou Noupa were on parade for Saint-Etienne.

Article continues below

The result was Brest's second straight win at home after they defeated 3-2 in their last league outing before the international break.

They climbed to 12th in the Ligue 1 table after gathering 15 points from 11 matches, while Saint-Etienne dropped to 15th with 10 points after the same number of games.

Mounie will hope to help Brest build on their fine winning run when they visit Metz for their next Ligue 1 fixture on November 29.