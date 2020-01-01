Belmadi’s Algeria contract extended until 2022 World Cup

The 44-year-old will remain as handler of the Desert Foxes until the 2022 global football showpiece billed for Qatar

The Algerian Football Federation has tied Djamel Belmadi to a new deal that will see him remain as Desert Foxes coach until the 2022 Fifa World Cup in .

Belmadi – who played for and , was named as handler of the North African team following Rabah Madjer’s failure to lead them to the 2018 Fifa World Cup staged in .

🔴 Le président de la Fédération Algérienne de Football, Kheïreddine Zetchi, a prolongé le contrat de Djamel Belmadi jusqu’au mondial 2022 !



« Le nouveau contrat restera en vigueur jusqu’à la Coupe du monde 2022 au . Il reste avec nous, nous avons besoin de lui. » pic.twitter.com/SDUPVgsn14 — Joueurs Algériens 🇩🇿 (@JoueursDZ) October 27, 2020

In less than one year after his employment, he led to win the 2019 in – defeating pre-tournament favourites in the final after silencing in the semi-final.

More teams

Addressing media at the Sheraton Hotel during the announcement on Tuesday, Algerian football president Kheireddine Zetchi said the 44-year-old’s contract extension was necessary following his achievements in a short time, while disclosing that the pact is not primarily financial but also related with aspects that could aid his work.

"When Belmadi arrived as the coach of the Greens, he had made no conditions,” said Zetchi.

“The national team was going through a difficult period and it is to his credit to have placed the recovery of the technical situation before any other consideration.

“With what he managed to do in record time and in the most beautiful way, it is logical that after the continental coronation in , we have reviewed his contract.”

Belmadi is on course to lead Algeria to the 2022 Afcon billed for . With six points accrued from two games, the Desert Foxes lead Group H that boast of Zimbabwe, Zambia and Botswana.

Their last outing at the World Cup was in 2014 , where they reached the Round of 16, before losing to eventual winners .

Nevertheless, the tactician is not only eyeing a return in the Middle East, but also making an impact on the world stage.

Article continues below

“The objective will be to give everything and believe in the impossible,” Belmadi told Canal + Africa per Football 365.

"When we have done the work, when we have qualified, the objective will be to win it.

“We will now speak seriously, the objective will not be to just participate, the players do not set any limits.”