Bellingham breaks Mbappe's Champions League record for youngest scorer in consecutive games

The England international made it two straight European matches with a goal and in the process broke a record set by the PSG star

Jude Bellingham surpassed a record held by Kylian Mbappe by scoring in Borussia Dortmund's Champions League win over Besiktas on Wednesday.

The teenager opened the scoring before providing an assist for Erling Haaland just before half-time as the Bundesliga outfit held on for a 2-1 victory.

With his goal, Bellingham became the youngest-ever player to score in consecutive Champions League appearances.

Bellingham's record

Bellingham's most recent Champions League appearance before Wednesday came in last season's quarter-final second leg against Manchester City.

The midfielder opened the scoring for Dortmund in the first half, before City stormed back with two goals in an eventual 4-2 aggregate win.

By scoring against Besiktas in Dortmund's 2021-22 Champions League opener, Bellingham, at 18 years, 78 days, broke Mbappe's record set in March 2017 with Monaco when he was 18 years, 85 days.

Additionally, Bellingham became the youngest-ever Englishman to score an away goal in the Champions League, a record previously held by Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold (19 years 10 days in October 2017 vs Maribor).

18y 78d - Jude Bellingham is now the youngest Englishman to score away from home in the UEFA Champions League. Fearless. pic.twitter.com/BFdmvSAVLs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 15, 2021

What's next for Dortmund?

After getting their Champions League campaign off to a perfect start, Dortmund are back in domestic action on Sunday against Union Berlin.

Another Bundesliga match with Borussia Monchengladbach will follow before Marco Rose's side return to Champions League play against Sporting CP on September 28.

