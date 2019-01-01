Beijing, Tianjin and Shanghai among 10 host cities for 2023 Asian Cup in China

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) today revealed the 10 cities in China that will play host to the tournament in three years' time.

2023 will see the returning to after a 20 years gap when the country last hosted the Asian Cup back in 2004. Qualifications are on-going at the moment with it being a joint version together with the 2022 World Cup spots on offer.

The CFA today announced that Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Chongqing, Chengdu, Xi'an, Dalian, Qingdao, Xiamen and Suzhou with a meeting being planned in 2020 by the Organising Committee of the Asian Cup to discuss the details relating to hosting the tournament.

“The AFC Asian Cup is our flagship competition for national teams, and I am sure that the Chinese FA and the selected host cities will deliver a tournament which is in keeping with the event’s world-class status. The AFC thanks the commitment shown by the CFA and these 10 great cities to be a part of this celebration of Asian football.

"I wish them all the very best of success in their desire to show the world that PR can stage huge international football events," said Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President, Shaikh Salman Al Khalifa.

There will be a total of 51 matches played in the 2023 tournament, which will also be the biggest one for the Asian Cup yet. This is mainly because since the 2019 edition, the tournament has been increased from 16 teams in the finals to 24 teams. The tournament is expected to take place between June and July of that year.

Malaysia are currently in second place in Group G after five matches played which could potentially be enough for a place in the 2023 tournament. The final three matches of the qualifiers will take place in 2020 starting with the away match against United Arab Emirates in March.

