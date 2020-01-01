Begovic floats idea of ‘football feast’ as AC Milan keeper waits on outcome of coronavirus break

The former Chelsea custodian is among those hoping that Serie A, and many other divisions, can avoid being forced behind closed doors

goalkeeper Asmir Begovic believes the relevant authorities should be looking to deliver a “football feast” once competitive action is cleared to resume after the coronavirus outbreak.

Leading divisions around the world have been forced to bring an immediate halt to their respective schedules.

In Europe, , , , , Eredivisie and Premier League have all been suspended indefinitely.

Plans are in place to complete the 2019-20 campaign, but it remains to be seen when or if that will happen.

Begovic is among those eager to see fixture lists fulfilled, regardless of how long those involved have to wait, with the potential there to offer a global fan base games to watch on every day of the week.

The former keeper, who moved to Milan on loan from Bournemouth in January, has told The Mirror: “There has to be a solution and hopefully the decision-makers will see it that way.

“We have to finish the season, in my opinion. It’s going to be a different way but there’s got to be a positive way to end all of this.

“First and foremost we have to shut everything down, get this virus under control, get everyone fit and healthy and I think the sooner everything gets shut down, the sooner this will all be over.

“Then it’s just a way of trying to fit in all of the games. I really don’t like it when people talk about cancelling, I don’t like behind closed doors because, ultimately, we’re competitors. The fans want to see it out on the pitch.

“There has to be a way of deciding things on the pitch - promotion, relegation, places, championships and that’s the way we have to do it.

“We could have a football feast. Six or seven weeks of games every night and rekindling the fun of the game.

“It’s a difficult time for everyone, especially here in and I think there’s a way football can really empower everything and bring joy back to the people.”

Begovic has already been involved in one game played behind closed doors and hopes to avoid any more, with it important that matches return once supporters are cleared to attend again.

The Bosnian added: “I don’t think it’s a solution. It’s a collective thing. People lose out on the experience - players, staff and, of course, the fans. It’s a religion, it’s a culture, it’s a way of life.

“It was strange playing behind closed doors. Playing in the San Siro when it’s empty, you are used to having the fans, when you’re the home team you get a crowd advantage, people push you and support you.

“It was so quiet. The buzz wasn’t there, the adrenalin wasn’t there and it definitely hurt as the home team. We were talking to the players on the other team and it wasn’t any fun either.

“I’d rather just delay everything and get the fans in there. The game as we know it, it’s with fans, they’re part of the whole package.

“There has to be a way of packing everything in, whether that’s a short pre-season next year, but we’ll see what decisions are made in the next few days.

“The players could cope with it at all. We love to play. We can play every three days. I’ve been in for many years with the Christmas period and it’s tricky but we’ve got squads now, players are so fit and we’ve had some rest now.”