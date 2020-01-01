Bebou scores and assist to inspire Hoffenheim past FC Augsburg

The Togolese winger recorded his second goal of the season to help Die Kraichgauer silence visiting Fuggerstadter

Ihlas Bebou scored one goal and provided one assist as sealed a 3-1 triumph over FC in Monday’s outing.

Featuring in his eighth game of the 2020-21 German top-flight campaign, the Togo international gave a good account of himself to help Die Kraichgauer extend their unbeaten run to five across all competitions.

Florian Grillitsch put the hosts ahead after 17 minutes after profiting from a brilliant assist by Christoph Baumgartner. The Austrian cut into the penalty area before sending the ball towards the back post, leaving Grillitsch with just a simple header from close range.

They almost doubled their advantage three minutes later after Stefan Posch picked out Bebou, who beat his man before teeing up Grillitsch. However, the latter’s strike zipped just over the crossbar.

While Sebastien Hoenes’ men were pushing for a second goal, Augsburg levelled matters in the 31st minute with Daniel Caligirui winning an aerial battle against Ryan Sessegnon to head home Michael Gregoritsch’s cross.

Barely a minute into the second-half, the hosts restored their lead through two-goal hero Grillitsch. Bebou headed the ball into the midfielder’s path, and he lifted it over an opponent before guiding it into the net with a curling left-footed shot.

Four minutes later, the Togolese star registered his name among the goalscorers. Andrej Kramaric played a first-time pass into his path, before surging into the middle of the penalty area to power a left-footed effort into the bottom corner of Rafal Gikiewicz's goal.

Hoffenheim held on to their two-goal advantage for the rest of the game as Augsburg paid dearly for missing numerous scoring opportunities.

Bebou was in action from start to finish alongside Malian midfielder Diadie Samassekou, while international Kevin Akpoguma, 's Ishak Belfodil and 's Kasim Nuhu played no part in the game.

For Heiko Herrlich's team, Nigeria's Noah Bazee was not listed as the WWK Arena side marched to their fourth defeat of the season.

With this result, Hoffenheim stay in the 10th position with 12 points from 10 games, while Augsburg are 11th with the same points although with an inferior goal difference.

Bebou would be hoping to take replicate his goalscoring performance to Thursday’s dead-rubber showdown against .