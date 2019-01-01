Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Bayern just have to avoid defeat on the final day to seal yet another Bundesliga title - but that may not be enough for Niko Kovac to keep his job

take on this weekend needing just a point to seal a seventh successive title.

Niko Kovac’s side go into the final round of matches two points clear of but their vastly superior goal difference means a draw will be good enough to become champions of for a record 29th time with the potential to secure a domestic double with victory over in the DFB-Pokal final next week.

However, even that will not be enough for Kovac to keep his job with the Croatian set to be sacked regardless of how Bayern fare in their next two matches.

semi-finalists Frankfurt meanwhile remain in contention for the final qualification position but go into the game having lost three of their last five Bundesliga matches.

Should Bayern slip-up then Dortmund will become champions with victory over who, like Frankfurt, are battling to secure a top four place.

Squads & Team News

Position Bayern Munich squad Goalkeepers Fruchtl, Ulreich, Hoffmann Defenders Kimmich, Sule, Hummels, Alaba, Boateng Midfielders Martinez, Gnabry, Goretzka, James, Rafinha, Davies, Thiago Forwards Coman, Lewandowski, Muller, Wagner, Ribery

Bayern are likely to be without goalkeeper Manuel Neuer due to a calf strain while forward James Rodriguez has a muscle problem. Thiago Alcantara was forced off with a knock against RB Leipzig last weekend but has since returned to full training and is expected to feature. Javi Martinez had also resumed training after a knee problem and is set to be available.

Potential Bayern Munich starting XI: Ulreich; Kimmich, Sule, Hummels, Alaba; Alcantara, Goretzka, Coman, Muller, Gnabry; Lewandowski​.

Position Eintracht Frankfurt squad Goalkeepers Trapp, Ronnow, Zimmermann Defenders N'Dicka, Hinterregger, Falette, Abraham, Russ, Da Costa, Chandler, Hasabe Midfielders Torro, Fernandes, Hasebe, De Guzman, Rode, Kostic, Gacinovic Forwards Rebic, Jovic, Haller, Paciencia, Kostic

Frankfurt are again likely to be without Sebastian Rode due to a knee problem while Taleb Tawatha is out with an ankle injury. Adi Hutter may refresh his starting line-up as he seeks a first win since the start of April.

Potential Eintracht Frankfurt starting XI: Trapp; N'Dicka, Hinteregger, Abraham; Fernandes, Da Costa, Hasebe, Gacinovic, Kostic; Jovic, Rebic.

Match Preview

In the 50th minute of Bayern’s match with RB Leipzig last weekend, Leon Goretzka volleyed past goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi and sprinted off in celebration towards the corner flag.

Victory would have guaranteed Bayern a seventh successive title with a game to spare and it seemed Goretzka had put them well on their way to three points. However, a VAR check by the officials revealed that Robert Lewandowski was marginally offside and the goal was ruled out.

The Bavarians were unable to find a breakthrough and were forced to accept the draw, keeping Borussia Dortmund’s dreams of the title alive.

Dortmund began the day five points adrift in second but Bayern’s draw combined with their win over means the gap is just two points going into the final weekend.

The title remains firmly in Bayern’s hands though, with a draw virtually certain of being good enough given there needs to be a 17-goal swing for Dortmund to better their goal difference.

It presents Bayern the opportunity to secure the title at the Allianz Arena for the first time since they moved to the stadium 14 years ago, with their previous nine title wins all secured away from home. It would also be a fitting send off for Franck Ribery, Rafinha and Arjen Robben, who will leave the German giants at the end of the season.

Bayern striker Lewandowski admits sealing the title at home would make it that extra bit special.

“I've dreamed of winning the championship title in front of our own fans,” he told Bayern’s website. “It would be a great feeling, a nice moment.

“I know the feeling of winning the championship title on the road, but I think it's completely different at home, when the atmosphere is still hot and you don't celebrate after winning it two, three weeks beforehand. It can be special. I hope we can achieve it on Saturday, then we can celebrate with the fans.”

Even if Bayern secure the title it seems likely Kovac will leave the club at the end of the season having reportedly lost the confidence of the board and fallen out with a number of key players.

The title is not a formality either, as Frankfurt aren't the type of side that will simply lie down and allow Bayern to celebrate.

Adi Hutter’s outfit, which came within a penalty shootout of the Europa League final, still harbour hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

They are in a four-way battle for the final qualification spot along with Monchengladbach, Bayern Leverkusen and ; though the latter’s vastly inferior goal difference effectively rules them out of contention.