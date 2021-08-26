Bayern Munich four-goal hero Choupo-Moting: I'm very positive and happy

The 32-year-old is on cloud nine after a fantastic showing as the Bavarians earned their biggest margin of victory this century

Bayern Munich striker Eric Choupo-Moting is delighted after his four-goal haul helped the Bavarians to a 12-0 demolishing of Bremer SV in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday.

Apart from his treble in 27 minutes, the Cameroon international also contributed three assists as the Bundesliga giants recorded their widest margin of victory since 1997.

Although the 2021-22 season is just two weeks old, the African star is already five goals short of his best Bavarian goals tally since he joined them from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020, and he is impressed by his recent feat.

"Whether you get a lot of game time or not, when you get the chance, you must give your all. Every game is important,” Choupo-Moting told the club website.

“We gave it our all from the first minute to the last, that's why the game went so well for us. There were many positive things. It was a successful evening for us.

“I think it's the first four-goal haul in my professional career. A nice thing, definitely. But the most important thing is that it was a lot of fun today and we won the game emphatically and deservedly.

“Of course, I'm happy about every goal and every assist. In the second half, I was the first to set up a goal for Jamal and the others also had a go.

“I think it's nice when it's spread out like that. The most important thing in football is to enjoy your work and then, of course, try to do what the coach tells you to do.

“We still need a bit of time to perfect that. But today there were a lot of positive things. I am very, very positive and happy."

Manager Julian Nagelsmann lauded the 32-year-old for his man-of-the-match performance.

"Choupo did very well and also defended super," he told reporters.

"I give him credit for defending so well with the status he has. Regardless of whether you get a lot of playing time or not, you have to step on the gas.

"There were a lot of nice combinations and good things. It was a nice evening. It was a lot of fun that we won the game clearly. There were a lot of positive things in it, even if it still takes a little time to perfect things."

Bayern Munich earned their largest winning margin in all competitions since 1997 when they defeated DJK Waldberg 16-1 in the DFB-Pokal.

Choupo-Moting will hope to be handed his first German top-flight start of the current campaign when Nagelsmann’s men welcome Hertha Berlin to the Allianz Arena on Saturday.