Bayern Munich end January chase for Chelsea star Hudson-Odoi

The Bundesliga champions pursuit of of the England youth international is over after confirming they will make no further signings this season

Bayern Munich have drawn their January pursuit of Chelsea’s teenage winger Callum Hudson-Odoi to an apparent close.

The Bundesliga champions had been heavily linked with a move for the 18-year-old after he reportedly grew dissatisfied at his lack of chances under Maurizio Sarri and Stamford Bridge.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed their interest in Hudson-Odoi earlier in January, with club legend Michael Ballack among those who had also further praised the England youth international.

Earlier today, Goal understood that the player was still keen on a move to Germany from London, despite the pleas of Sarri for the youngster to remain at the club that developed his talents.

However, Bayern boss Niko Kovac has now indicated that there will be no move for Hudson-Odoi this month, signalling that his side have completed their business for the window.

"We will no longer be active in the transfer market," the coach told a press conference on deadline day.

"The teams do not want to let their players leave. We have a good and big squad.

"Franck [Ribery] and Arjen [Robben] have been training, so I have to leave one, two at home anyway. That's why it does not make sense for us to get three or four more players."

And Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge backed up those statements, insisting that there will be no further incomings at the club.

He told reporters: "I spoke to Hasan [Salihamidzic] at 15.30, to ask if we will do anything. He answered 'no'. Even without Hudson-Odoi we now have five wingers, so we can get through to the end of the season."

Bayern will look to stay in touch with leaders Borussia Dortmund, who hold a six-point advantage over Kovac's side, when they travel to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Thiago Alcantara is expected to be fit for the trip, but Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery will both be missing.

“They [Leverkusen] are a really, really good team," he added. "We are expecting a real fight at the weekend.”

Article continues below

Hudson-Odoi was omitted from Sarri’s matchday squad for Chelsea’s midweek Premier League clash with Bournemouth, which saw the Blues unexpectedly routed 4-0 by Eddie Howe’s Cherries.

The youngster therefore may be in line for a return when they host relegation-threatened Huddersfield this weekend at Stamford Bridge.

The club faces a hectic February schedule, with a league and Carabao Cup final clash against Manchester City, an FA Cup tie with Manchester United and a two-legged Europa League encounter with Malmo in the last 16.