Bayern Munich defender Sule set for surgery after tearing ACL

The Germany international limped off against Augsburg on Saturday and now faces a race against time to be fit for Euro 2020

have confirmed that defender Niklas Sule tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during their draw against .

centre-back Sule will undergo surgery on Sunday after scans confirmed head coach Niko Kovac's fears of a serious injury.

Sule, 24, went down clutching his left leg after going into a challenge with Florian Niederlechner in the early stages of the 2-2 draw in Bavaria.

The defender walked from the pitch but Kovac admitted to having "a very bad feeling" and the most important pillar of his back four now faces several months on the sidelines.

Bayern announced the blow following an "in-depth investigation by club doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt".

Sule was making his eighth start of the champions' uneven Bundesliga campaign, having become an entrenched member of the starting XI last season as the influence of Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels - now at - started to wane.

Bayern came from behind to lead at Augsburg following Sule's substitution but were ultimately forced to share the spoils, Alfred Finnbogason nicking a point for the hosts in second-half stoppage time.

Sule's condition is also sure to be of concern to Joachim Low, who may have to make plans without the former player.

Article continues below

His form with Bayern has seen him break into Low's squad on a regular basis, and he faces a race against time to prove his fitness for the transcontinental tournament, with Munich one of the host cities.

Germany are yet to secure their qualification, but victory over Belarus in their next fixture on November 16 would be enough should fail to beat on the same day.