Bayern Munich boss Flick reveals secret to Sane finishing success

The former Manchester City winger scored a stunning long-range goal in his new side's 5-0 demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday

Leroy Sane has been working with legend Miroslav Klose to hone his finishing ability, manager Hansi Flick has revealed.

Sane returned from injury in style on Saturday, coming off the bench to score a stunning long-range effort in Bayern’s 5-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 24-year-old cut inside from the right and fired inside the far post from the edge of the area, continuing his excellent start to life back in the .

More teams

Lewandowski hat-trick ✅

Sane stunner ✅

17-year-old rounds out the scoring ✅



Another memorable night for Bayern 🍿pic.twitter.com/hT1KS5b1J9 — Goal (@goal) October 25, 2020

The former star scored one and created two more on his debut against his old club , and will now be hoping to keep his momentum after missing Bayern’s last three games.

“He worked hard and did a few training sessions with Miro Klose, and that helped him,” Flick told SPOX.

“We were all very pleased with his debut, so he can continue like this. You can see that he really wants to improve his fitness. We are very satisfied with his attitude and mentality.”

Klose scored more than 250 goals in his club career, including 53 in 150 games for Bayern, and is Germany’s all-time leading goalscorer with 71 strikes for his country.

He retired in 2016 after a five-year spell at and returned to Bayern immediately, initially taking charge of the club’s Under-17 team.

He was announced as assistant to first-team coach Flick in May 2020 and has been backed to eventually become a manager in his own right.

At the moment, Klose primarily works with Bayern’s forwards, including Robert Lewandowski. The Polish star has hit new heights over the last 12 months and he set a new Bundesliga record on Saturday, becoming the fastest player ever to hit the 10-goal mark in a season.

However, it wasn’t all good news for Bayern against Frankfurt. While Sane returned from injury, left-back Alphonso Davies is facing up to two months on the sidelines after suffering ankle ligament damage in the opening minutes of the game.

Article continues below

Davies went over on his ankle off the ball and was replaced by Lucas Hernandez.

“He has a ligament injury on his right ankle,” Flick confirmed to reporters after the game.

“He's twisted and torn a ligament, a ligament was partially torn off. We expect him to be out for six to eight weeks.”