Bayern defender Boateng faces fitness test ahead of Champions League final against PSG

The centre-back is the Bundesliga giants' main injury concern as they prepare for Sunday's showpiece clash in Lisbon

defender Jerome Boateng will need to pass a fitness test if he is to feature in Sunday's final against , boss Hansi Flick has confirmed.

Boateng was taken off and replaced by Niklas Sule at half-time of Bayern’s 3-0 semi-final victory against Lyon on Wednesday, with Flick later revealing the 31-year-old had picked up a muscle injury.

The former defender was able to train with his team-mates on Saturday, but will need clearance from the medical team if he is to face PSG.

"Jerome is training with us today. I'm waiting for the final training session and will speak to the coaching team,” Flick told reporters.

“I hope that he is fit and passes the test. Then we will discuss how we should proceed in terms of personnel."

Flick also cast doubt on Benjamin Pavard’s chances of featuring from the start on Sunday.

The international, who had been sidelined with an ankle injury, made his first appearance since the German Cup final at the start of last month when he was introduced as a second-half substitute against .

Joshua Kimmich has been filling-in at right-back in Pavard’s absence, though there has been speculation suggesting he could move to midfield alongside Leon Goretzka, with Pavard returning at right-back and Thiago Alcantara dropping to the bench.

Flick, however, has appeared to pour cold water on those claims.

"I'm glad he [Pavard] made it to be with us. He worked hard,” added Flick. “Benji has had an outstanding season, he's doing us good. He knows how to play on the right side.

“I am currently not yet confident that he is 100 per cent fit - and that you can play him right from the start. But we will test that again today in the final training session."

PSG, meanwhile, have doubts over the fitness of goalkeeper Keylor Navas, full-back Layvin Kurzawa and midfielder Idrissa Gueye.

Marco Verratti has also been struggling with a calf injury but was able to make a late appearance as a substitute in their semi-final win against .