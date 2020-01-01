Bayern complete signing of Kouassi from PSG
Bayern have officially announced the signing of Tanguy Kouassi from Paris Saint-Germain.
The 18-year-old centre-back has put pen to paper on a four-year contract which will see him remain at Allianz Arena until 2024.
Kouassi expressed his delight after being officially unveiled at Bayern on Wednesday, while promising to fight for a regular spot in the first team.
He said: “I’m really happy to be able to play for Bayern. It’s a great club full of tradition.
"I really hope to break through here and make a lot of appearances. I’ll work hard for that.”
Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic added: “We’re very happy to bring Tanguy Kouassi to Bayern. In our eyes, he’s one of the greatest prospects in Europe.
"His best position is at centre-back but can play in a number of positions.
"We’re sure he’ll have a great career with us and is a real reinforcement.”
More to follow.