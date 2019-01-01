Bayern charged by UEFA over 'F*** VAR!' fan banner
Bayern Munich have been charged by UEFA after fans displayed an "illicit" banner criticising VAR during the Champions League loss to Liverpool.
The use of technology in German football has been met with opposition from the stands and Bayern fans vented their frustration in Wednesday's quarter-final clash at Allianz Arena.
The banner read: "Modern football kills emotion. F*** VAR! F*** UEFA!"
Bayern have also been charged with 'kit infringement' after Leon Goretzka wore the wrong shirt in the 3-1 second-leg loss.
The midfielder, a second-half substitute, took to the pitch in the club's Bundesliga's domestic kit, which features Qatar Airways and T-Mobile logos.
Article 28 of the UEFA Equipment Regulations states that teams are prohibited from advertising more than one sponsor on shirts worn in European competitions.
The cases will be heard by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on May 16.
But the Bavarian were not alone, with UEFA also issuing a charge to Schalke for "acts of damage" during their Champions League loss to Manchester City in Manchester.
The Europa League also had some issues, with both Inter and Eintracht Frankfurt facing charges stemming from the setting off of fireworks by supporters during their match on Thursday.
Zenit were also hit with damages charges for actions during their last-16 tie with Villarreal.
The draw for both the Champions League and the Europa League quarter-finals took place on Friday, with Liverpool drawn against Porto and Juventus drawn against Ajax. Premier League rivals Tottenham and Manchester City will also face off, while Barcelona and Manchester United were pitted against one another in a clash of European giants.
The Europa League saw Arsenal drawn against Napoli, Chelsea pitted against Slavia Praha, Benfica slated to take on Eintracht and Spanish sides Villarreal and Valencia drawn against one another.