Bayern bosses talk up Alphonso Davies talent: I've heard he'll be a bomb!

The teenage winger is now officially a Bayern player and has been tipped to shine with the Bundesliga giants

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic say Alphonso Davies has the potential to be a huge success at the Allianz Arena.

The 18-year-old became the most expensive transfer in Major League Soccer history when he joined Bayern for $13.5 million (€11.5m/£10m) in July.

The Bavarian giants are believed to have beaten a number of rivals to land the highly rated teenager including Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Having spent the remainder for the 2018 MLS season with Vancouver, Davies linked up for training with the Bayern first-team squad in November before officially joining the Bundesliga champions on January 1.

The Canada international will now travel to Doha to join up with the squad on their warm-weather training camp.

Bayern boss Niko Kovac has already confirmed that the winger, who only turned 18 in November, will be in contention for a first-team place when the Bundesliga resumes after the winter break.

He is held in equally high regard by the Bayern hierarchy, with both Hoeness and Salihamidzic talking up the teenager’s potential.

"I have never seen him play. But I've heard he will be a bomb. That's where I trust my sporting director [Salihamidzic]," Hoeness told Bild.

Salihamidzic added: "He is a great talent. Alphonso is a super boy, a super character. He is hungry and wants to show what he can do.

“We will take care of Alphonso, and not build hype around him. It is very important that he can quietly establish himself and get used to the Bundesliga. If we give him enough time, he has a lot of potential to do a great job here."

Davies made his professional debut for the Whitecaps at the age of just 15 and went on to make 65 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals.

He made his international debut for Canada against Curacao in June 2017 at the age of 16.

Later that summer he was included in the Canada squad Concacaf Gold Cup, going on to be the tournament’s top scorer, win the Young Player of the Tournament award and be named in the tournament's Best XI.