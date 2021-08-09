Bassogog ends goal drought with brace in Shanghai Shenhua win over Dalian Pro

After playing eight matches without finding the net, the Cameroon forward returned to the scoresheet in style at Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium

Christian Bassogog scored a brace as Shanghai Shenhua returned to winning ways in the Chinese Super League with a 4-2 victory over Dalian Pro on Monday.

The Indomitable Lions striker scored a goal in each half of the encounter to seal the visitors' first win since July 22 when they defeated Tianjian Tigers 3-1.

On an individual note, the double ended Bassogog’s eight-game goal drought in the Chinese top-flight as his last goal dates back to May 5 against Shanghai Port.

Bassogog opened the scoring at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in the fourth minute, courtesy of an assist from Giovanni Moreno.

Moreno restored the Flower of Shanghai's lead on the stroke of half-time after goals from Lin Liangming and Zheng Long had canceled out their two-goal lead.

Five minutes after the hour-mark, Moreno and Bassogog linked up again for the Cameroon international to grab his second goal of the day.

The double stretched the 25-year-old’s tally to four goals after 12 league appearances this season.

Bassogog who joined Shanghai Shenhua from Henan Songshan Longmen in February, played the entire duration as the victory boosted their chances of qualifying for the Championship round with two matches left to play.

Meanwhile, Guinea's Lonsana Doumbouya replaced Moreno in the 72nd minute and Gabon's Alexander Ndoumbou was an unused substitute.

On the other end, Dalian Pro threw Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng into the fray as a 53rd-minute substitute but he could not add to his tally of a goal after six league matches.

With the victory, the Shanghai outfit rose to third in Group B table with 19 points from 12 games while Dalian Pro remain at the bottom of the group with seven points after the same number of games.

Next up for Bassogog and his teammates is a league fixture against Tianjian Tigers on Thursday before they conclude the first round of the Super League against Cedric Bakambu's Beijing Guoan on Sunday.

Boateng's Dalian Pro travel to Wuhan FC before battling Changchun Yatai in their final game on August 15.