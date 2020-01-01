Barrow: Bologna snap up forward on loan from Atalanta with obligation to buy

The Gambian attacker hadn’t scored in any of his seven appearances for Gian Piero Gasperini’s troops before his departure

have announced the arrival of Gambia international Musa Barrow from on a six-month loan deal with an obligation to buy.

The 21-year-old will then make the switch permanent in the summer for a fee reported to be around €13 million on a five-year deal.

Barrow featured seven times in the for Atalanta, failing to open his account for the season, but registered two assists in the league.

Article continues below

His transfer ends his three-and-a-half year spell with the Lombardy outfit, having come through the youth ranks at the club.

His switch to 13-placed Bologna represents a new challenge for the forward whose entire club career hitherto was spent in Northern .

Barrow could be in contention to feature in some capacity when his new side host Hellas Verona at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Sunday.