Barcelona winger Carles Perez arrives for Roma medical as he closes in on €13m move

The Spaniard has touched down in Rome ahead of an initial loan move to Stadio Olimpico after falling down the pecking order at Camp Nou

are on the verge of signing Carles Perez from , with the winger having arrived to undergo a medical.

Sky Sport in Italy report that the move will be an initial loan until the end of the season, when Roma will be obligated to purchase the player for €13 million (£11m/ $14m).

Barca will reportedly have first refusal on any future sale of Perez, who has landed in Fiumicino to undergo his medical tests with the Giallorossi on Wednesday.

Roma targeted the 21-year-old as a replacement for talismanic figure Nicolo Zaniolo, who is expected to miss the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Perez made his debut for Barcelona B in 2017, after rising through the ranks of the famous La Masia academy.

He was made to wait until 2019 for his first senior appearance, however, coming on in a league clash against in May before staking a claim for a more regular place in the team after a strong pre-season.

Perez has featured in 11 matches across all competitions for Barca this term, scoring two goals while also contributing an assist.

However, the international has largely had to be content with a bit-part role, with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann leading the line for the Blaugrana.

He will likely see plenty more time on the pitch at Roma, who sit fourth in the standings after 21 matches.

Perez could be in line to make his debut for the club on Saturday, with a trip to Mapei Stadium to face on the cards.

Roma have been relatively quiet in the January window so far, but did announce the signing of Roger Ibanez da Silva from Atalanta at the start of the week .

The 21-year-old has moved to Stadio Olimpico on an 18-month loan deal, with an obligation to buy included in the final agreement.

It has also been reported that Elche midfielder Gonzalo Villar arrived in Rome on Tuesday night to undergo his medical with the club.

The Giallorossi also enquired about the possibility of taking Xherdan Shaqiri on loan from Liverpool , but the Premier League leaders rejected their initial approach.

After their next clash at Sassuolo, Roma will look ahead to a home fixture against on February 7.

Paulo Fonseca's side are due to face eight days later, before focus shifts to a round-of-32 meeting with Gent.