Barcelona want five-year Alba deal to end Man Utd & Juventus talk

Blaugrana president Josep Maria Bartomeu is eager to tie a highly-rated left-back and manager Ernesto Valverde down to fresh terms at Camp Nou

Barcelona are hoping to tie Jordi Alba down to a new five-year contract while also extending Ernesto Valverde’s stay at Camp Nou, claims club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Unwelcome speculation has surfaced in Catalunya regarding the respective futures of key men on and off the field.

Valverde, who is looking to successfully defend the Liga title this season, will see his current deal expire in the summer.

Questions have been asked of his ongoing presence in the dugout, while transfer talk has built around Alba as the Spain international is linked with potential moves to Manchester United and Juventus.

Barca intend to bring such rumours to a close, with Bartomeu telling Mundo Deportivo: “I want Valverde and Jordi Alba to stay, and I'm sure Ernesto will be here a third season.

“And, as for Jordi, you know I want him to sign for five more years and retire with us.”

While no deals have been done with Valverde and Alba as yet, Barca have put an agreement in place which will see Netherlands international Frenkie de Jong complete a €75 million (£65m/$85m) move from Ajax over the summer.

“We wanted De Jong for a long time, he's a very good player, he plays differently and fits perfectly in the Barca style,” said Bartomeu of the Dutch midfielder.

“We have to prepare the future, although De Jong is a player for the present as well.

“[Ousmane] Dembele, [Jean-Clair] Todibo, Arthur have all arrived young and we are building a team for the future.”

Bartomeu said when asked if Ajax’s 19-year-old defender Matthijs de Ligt could be the next name added to the list: “We do not close doors to any player, although now there is nothing, and if there was, we would not reveal it.”

For now, as the winter transfer window prepares to close, Barca are focused on ending the 2018-19 campaign as positively as possible.

“The team wants to win everything: League, Cup, Champions League,” said Bartomeu.

Article continues below

“We want to win all the matches. We have won two trebles and we all want a repeat. It is difficult, but we have already done it twice.

“The team we have built is trying to win everything.

“It is clear that we all want to win the Champions League, but it is a difficult path.”