Barcelona vs Valencia: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

After a spectacular Copa del Rey victory in midweek, the Catalans will seek to maintain their momentum against tricky opponents

Barcelona play host to Valencia at Camp Nou on Saturday in what is the Primera Division’s most eye-catching fixture of the weekend.

The Catalans flexed their muscles in midweek to progress through to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey with a spectacular 6-1 victory over Sevilla, overturning a 2-0 first-leg loss, representing a step up in their focus.

Already they lie five points clear at the top of the Spanish standings but their qualities will be put to the test against mid-table opponents who have lost only four of their 21 league fixtures this term.

Game Barcelona vs Valencia Date Saturday, February 2 Time 5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast on television but is available for streaming with Eleven Sports 1.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A Eleven Sports 1

Squads & Team News

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Ter Stegen Defenders Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Miranda, Gonzalez, Chumi, Todibo Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, Vidal, Boateng, Arthur, Alena Forwards Messi, Suarez, Coutinho, Malcom

Barcelona will miss Sergio Busquets from this encounter due to a one-game ban.

Samuel Umtiti remains a long-term absentee in the heart of the defence but has started training again. Jean-Clair Todibo is added to the squad in that area.

An ankle problem keeps Ousmane Dembele from featuring.

Possible Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Arthur, Rakitic, Vidal; Messi, Suarez, Coutinho

Position Valencia squad Goalkeepers Neto, Domenech Defenders Wass, Garay, Gabriel, Gaya, Lato, Piccini, Roncaglia Midfielders Coquelin, Parejo, Carlos Soler, Torres, Wass, Lee Forwards Gameiro, Mina, Sobrino, Cheryshev, Torres, Rodrigo

Mouctar Diakhaby has been handed a four-match ban following a fight in the Copa del Rey in midweek.

Geoffrey Kondogbia and playmaker Goncalo Guedes are already sidelined through injury.

Possible Valencia starting XI: Neto; Piccini, Garay, Gabriel, Gaya; Soler, Coquelin, Parejo, Cheryshev; Rodrigo, Mina

Betting & Match Odds

Barcelona are 2/7 favourites to win the clash at Camp Nou, according to bet365. Valencia can be backed at 10/1 while a draw is 19/4.

Match Preview

Barcelona were back to their absolute best on Wednesday as they dismantled Sevilla 6-1 to progress through to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Having played a weakened team in previous outings, a 2-0 first-leg loss against the Andalusians prompted more serious action from Ernesto Valverde, who unleashed Lionel Messi & Co. for the return match.

It proved one of the great Camp Nou nights as the attack clicked together spectacularly, with Philippe Coutinho (twice), Ivan Rakitic, Sergi Roberto, Luis Suarez and, of course, the Argentine all netting.

"It was said that we threw the cup or that we didn't want it, or maybe my message was misinterpreted at the beginning of the season," Messi told Barca TV.

"The team want to fight for the three competitions, as it is always Barcelona's obligation every year. We do not throw anything."

Head coach Ernesto Valverde, meanwhile, was understandably heartened by what he had witnessed.

“The best thing is that we have security and we confirmed that we are a team that when we have to take a step forward, we do it,” he explained after the match.

Certainly, the performance was a warning shot, not only to those who would challenge for their Spanish crown, but also clubs hoping to win the Champions League.

Valencia playfully took note of the formidable midweek display on social media, with a tongue-in-cheek scouting mission discovering: “Messi = good.”

If Valencia lie seventh in the standings, it is largely because of their strong defensive record; they have conceded only 18 times, a tally that only Atletico Madrid can better.

Going forward, though, they have struggled and this has consequently resulted in 11 draws from 21 games.

Having signed attacker Ruben Sobrino from Alaves and Celta midfielder Facundo Roncaglia on Deadline Day, they will hope their offensive fortunes will improve – starting at Camp Nou.