Barcelona vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Camp Nou is the venue for the first leg of the Champions League semi-final between the champions of La Liga and Jurgen Klopp's men

can take another step towards a second successive final on Wednesday when they meet at Camp Nou in their semi-final first-leg tie.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently embroiled in a battle for Premier League supremacy with Manchester City, but that has not stopped the Anfield outfit from charging into the final four of the European Cup, dispatching and in the knockout stages.

Barca, meanwhile, secured the Spanish crown at the weekend and approach this match off the back of four successive wins in all competitions, including a thumping 3-0 home success over Manchester United that helped them to a 4-0 aggregate success in the previous round.

This has the makings of a classic, but who will come out on top?

Game Barcelona vs Liverpool Date Wednesday, May 1 Time 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET Stream (US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

US TV channel Online stream TNT USA / Univision / Univision Deportes fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD and can be streamed via BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 / BT Sport 4K UHD BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Cillessen Defenders Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Sergi Roberto, Umtiti, Jordi Alba Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, Vidal, Arthur, Alena Forwards Messi, Suarez, Coutinho, Malcom , Dembele

Barcelona are without only long-term absentee Rafinha for this encounter.

Naturally, they will deploy a full-strength side, meaning that Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets will be recalled after being benched at the weekend.

Possible Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Suarez, Dembele

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Mignolet, Kelleher Defenders Van Dijk, Moreno, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Lovren, Robertson Midfielders Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain Forwards Mane, Salah, Firmino, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi, Brewster

Liverpool are without Adam Lallana but otherwise have everyone else available to travel.

There have been doubts over Roberto Firminho, though the signs are positive that he will play.

Possible Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Betting & Match Odds

Barcelona are 9/10 favourites with bet365 to take an advantage into the second leg. A draw is priced at 11/4, while Liverpool are 10/3 outsiders.

Match Preview

Barcelona’s meeting with Liverpool at Camp Nou on Wednesday in the Champions League semi-final first leg promises to be a memorable affair.

While ever respectful of their opponents, with and playing the other semi-final, both clubs will feel they have a strong chance of winning the competition.

Certainly, these are the two teams of the remaining four with the richest recent history in the European Cup, with the Catalans having won three of the last 10 editions and Liverpool finalists last year, when they lost 3-1 to .

Barcelona, however, have the advantage of having already secured their domestic league title, having done so thanks to a 1-0 win over on Saturday, the unsuppressible Lionel Messi getting the only goal.

By contrast, Liverpool are involved in a thrilling shootout with for honours in , with their latest outing a 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Friday.

Despite the Reds fighting on two fronts, Barca boss Ernesto Valverde has predicted a tough match.

“Liverpool are a team with lots of good forwards. They have only lost one game [in the Premier League] this season against City, that shows how good they are,” he said.

“The idea is to win and to stop them from scoring an away goal. Liverpool are a team who latch on to mistakes, so it is important to stop those.

“It's very psychological the way they play. We saw that against the other week [a 2-0 Premier League win at Anfield].

“In the first 15 minutes of each half they try to smother you, push you and throw everything they can at you.”

Klopp, meanwhile, has made it his mission to stop Messi from claiming a fifth Champions League title.

“Messi said before the start of the season that they wanted to bring back this cup – that sounded already like a threat to me!” he said on Tuesday. “Now we are here, we want to go to the final as well.”

With 46 goals this season, the Argentine poses a unique problem to the English side, as their German boss admitted.

“It is not only about Messi, but it is about Messi of course,” he said. “Can we concentrate on Messi? We should, in certain moments.

“But then they have 10 world-class players around who can decide the game. They have the highest quality team, they are already Spanish champions.”

And the former Dortmund boss appreciates the South American so much that he openly backed him as the world’s standout player at present, surpassing even Cristiano Ronaldo.

“For me, from the players I've seen, Messi would be the number one, 100 per cent,” he said.

His task now, then, is to find a way not only of stopping the brilliant Argentine, but his 10 team-mates, too.