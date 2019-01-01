Barcelona star Suarez expresses admiration for Chelsea hitman Abraham

The Barcelona hitman is a huge fan of the England international, while he has backed Antoine Griezmann to settle at Camp Nou

Luis Suarez has said that striker Tammy Abraham has what it takes to become a star of world football.

The international striker has been at Camp Nou since joining from in 2014 but at 32, the inevitable question of who might replace him in the Blaugrana starting XI is beginning to surface.

And though the striker may only be 22, the ex-Liverpool man has seen enough to convince him that he is a star in the making.

“Obviously there are many good young players out there, but I personally have certain strikers that I look at because I like to watch their football, whether they are young or old,” he told OneFootball.

“One is Abraham, the No.9 of Chelsea. I think he’s a very good forward, with a very good finish and who moves very well, despite how young he is.

“Another who I love is Maxi Gomez. Aside from being Uruguayan, he’s a player who has a lot of characteristics that any club would look for in a centre forward. Then, obviously, there are others like Lautaro Martinez, who is also demonstrating a good level.”

Suarez is not ready to put an expiration date on his career in the meantime.

“If you ask me today, then I want to play at the World Cup in , and that will happen because I’m very ambitious and a fighter,” he said. “That’s what I would say, but in two or three years, you don’t know what might happen, even if it’s my intention to play in .”

Article continues below

Looking back on his career, meanwhile, he has one major regret in England.

“I’d trade the Golden Boot that I won with Liverpool for the Premier League, for all that it meant at the time,” he said. “We were a very young team with many young players who were growing. We didn’t have the budget that Liverpool have today, so it would have been a huge achievement to have won it.”

Suarez’s next assignment is a clash with on Sunday before a midweek off and a home fixture against Mallorca next Saturday.