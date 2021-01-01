Barcelona & Real Madrid told ‘magic trick’ is required to land Mbappe & Haaland as Tebas doubts deals

The president of La Liga cannot see how, amid financial struggles caused by the coronavirus pandemic, big-money moves can be made this summer

Barcelona and Real Madrid have been warned that they will require a “magic trick” to get Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland onto their books this summer, with La Liga president Javier Tebas doubting that big-money deals will be done.

It has been suggested that ambitious outfits at Camp Nou and Santiago Bernabeu will look to dip into the next recruitment market for two of the most exciting strikers in world football.

Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund will, however, be reluctant sellers and even those with the deepest pockets are struggling to find the funds required to make such moves during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

What has been said?

Tebas told AS when asked if Barca and Real could land Mbappe and Haaland: “How, with a magic trick?

“Barca have to move out many players to bring in a star, Madrid are not in position to do it either. Apart from the clubs owned by nation states, everyone has financial issues.

“We cannot say that Mbappe or Haaland will arrive, that [Lionel] Messi will stay… it is impossible. The crisis is global.

“We are trying to ensure that the La Liga brand is above the players and even the clubs.

“I would like to have Messi, [Pep] Guardiola, [Jurgen] Klopp, Haaland, Mbappe, but it is not possible.”

Will Messi still be in Spain next season?

While struggling to see how two more global superstars can be added to the ranks in La Liga, Tebas is eager to ensure that one already in Spain stays put.

Questions continue to be asked of Messi’s future at Barcelona as his contract ticks down towards free agency.

Fresh terms have been mooted though, with the Argentine waiting until the end of the season before making a decision on his future, and Tebas believes the six-time Ballon d’Or winner should avoid tarnishing his legacy by leaving Camp Nou.

He added on the mercurial South American: “If I were Messi's advisor I would tell him, 'stay at Barca'.

“I want Messi to stay. He is the best player in history. If you are thinking about his last years of football, he should continue to be linked to the Barcelona brand.

“He started at Barcelona and I think he should continue at Barca. If I was his advisor, I would tell him he must do everything possible to stay at Barca.”

