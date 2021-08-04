The league has seen a massive injection of funds that will help clubs recover from the economic issues caused by the coronavirus

After battling economic problems due to the coronavirus, La Liga has secured a incredible €2.7 billion (£2.3bn/$3.2bn) loan that should pave the way for Barcelona to finalise Lionel Messi's new contract.

CVC Capital Partners has provided the massive injection of funds and will have a 10 per cent stake in a newly-created company that La Liga will lead which will focus on growing revenue.

Of the funds invested, a majority percentage will be distributed to clubs, with Barcelona and Real Madrid receiving €280m (£238m/$331m) each.

What will clubs receive?

Speaking exclusively to Goal, football finance expert Marc Ciria said: "90% of the €2.7 billion will fall to the clubs in the form of a 40-year soft loan".

In addition, Ciria says that "70% of that will be used for investments in infrastructure, 15% to refinance debt and 15% to extend the salary limit."

Ciria also believes that the new cash injection will prove to be a blow to any remaining hopes for a European Super League, with Real Madrid and Barcelona joining Juve in recently discussing their ongoing hopes for change in European football.

"[President Javier Tebas] has been intelligent and has sought ways to raise an important economic income for big clubs. They now have less incentive to launch a European Super League," Ciria said.

"This agreement is clearly associated with a desire to inject money into the clubs to improve La Liga's competitive balance and get closer to the Premier League."

How does this help Barca?

Barcelona will receive approximately €280m euros, of which about €42m (£36m/$50m) will be used to increase the salary limit.

That injection will allow the club to register the four signings of the summer and finally confirm their new deal with Messi.

What about Real Madrid?

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will bring in similar figures that will allow them to reinforce their own squad.

The club has been heavily linked with Kylian Mbappe in recent months, and the injection of money could allow them to begin plotting a move.

