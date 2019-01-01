Barcelona president reveals how Man Utd priced them out of the market for Pogba

Josep Maria Bartomeu admits the Frenchman was of interest when leaving Juventus but the Red Devils tabled a bid which could not be matched at Camp Nou

president Josep Maria Bartomeu has revealed that his club were keen on signing Paul Pogba in 2016, only to be priced out of the market by .

Those at Camp Nou had worked hard to ensure that they were kept in the loop when it came to any potential transfer for the French midfielder.

An agreement was reached with his agent Mino Raiola and those in Turin following discussions in 2015.

A year later, the exit doors opened and Pogba found himself heading back to Old Trafford for a second spell.

Barcelona had been given the chance to compete for a prized signature, but decided that the figures involved were too high as the Red Devils broke their transfer record in an £89 million ($116m) deal.

Bartomeu has revealed to ESPN FC: “In the summer of 2015, Paul Pogba was playing in Turin and we simply told Juve that, if one day they decide to sell the player, we would be interested.

“When they sold the player, they told us what the offer would have to be and we couldn't afford that amount of money at the time.

“So, he went to United, and he's making them better as a team because he's one of the stars of the world of football right now.”

Pogba has been linked with a move to Camp Nou since making his way to .

His brother, Florentin, has conceded that Barcelona and Real Madrid would be the only sides capable of enticing a World Cup winner away from his current surroundings.

Speculation regarding a possible approach from Catalunya has started to build heading towards the summer window.

Bartomeu is, however, reluctant to be drawn on potential targets at Camp Nou.

Instead, he is focused on a meeting with Pogba at Old Trafford on Wednesday, with Barcelona readying themselves for a heavyweight quarter-final clash with United.

He added on the transfer rumours: “I prefer not to talk about players from other teams because I am sure there are also players at Barca that can make other teams better.

“What I have to recognise is that United, in the last few years, have created a very good group, good players that are coming through.

“I am sure next season they will be candidates for the Premier League, and this year for the Champions League.”