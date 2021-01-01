Barcelona-linked Depay could be convinced to stay at Lyon by Ligue 1 title success, says Aulas

Memphis Depay could be convinced to stay at Lyon if they are successful in their bid to win the Ligue 1 title, according to club president Jean-Michel Aulas.

Depay has been a talismanic figure in the Lyon squad since moving to the Groupama Stadium from Manchester United in 2017, with the 2020-21 campaign marking his best individual season yet.

The Dutchman was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona last summer, and the Catalan giants are being tipped to reignite their interest at the end of the season, but Aulas is still hopeful he will extend his stay at Lyon.

What's been said?

Aulas claims Lyon have already tabled a fresh contract offer for Depay, whose current deal is due to expire at the end of June, as he told AFP: "For Memphis, I dream that he accepts our proposal, which is still relevant.

"He brings so much, he has been directly involved in 23 league goals this season. The offer will stay there and, if we are champions, why not?"

Depay's stance on his future

Depay gave little away when quizzed on Barca's reported interest in his services in December, telling reporters: "If I start thinking about my future, I might lose my focus. I am 100 per cent with OL. What will happen in the future, we'll see. That's what I've always said.

"I can't say anything about [Barcelona]. I'm here now, a lot of clubs might be interested."

However, the following month the 27-year-old admitted that he still harbours ambitions of playing for one of Europe's elite clubs again, while claiming his team-mate Houssem Aouar is also eager to take the next step in his career.

“We know we play for a very big club but we want to go to one of the top three clubs in the world,” he said to Canal Plus. “Then you will see Houssem, he will get 10 times better. For me, it’s the same.”

How has Depay performed for Lyon this season & can they win Ligue 1?

Depay has already racked up 30 appearances across all competitions for Lyon this term, becoming the club's leading scorer in the process with 15 goals to his name.

The ex-United forward has also provided nine assists, but was frustrated in his last outing as Rudi Garcia's side were held to a 1-1 draw away at Reims.

That result meant that Lyon failed to close the three-point gap between themselves and first-placed Lille, but they did draw level on 60 points with defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, who lost to Nantes on Sunday.

Lyon have nine games left to try and win their first domestic crown since 2007-08, starting with a huge clash with PSG at the Groupama Stadium this weekend.

