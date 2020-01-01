Barcelona great Seydou Keita donates towards coronavirus fight in Mali

The ex-Barca star joins current and former footballers in helping out with financial and material support in the battle against Covid-19

Former and AS midfielder Seydou Keita has made a food donation worth $50 000 to help out vulnerable families in his native Mali.

Keita's relief effort comes as Mali currently has 105 confirmed coronavirus cases and nine deaths as per the latest statistics.

This also comes after the country's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita had already called for the mobilisation of resources in tackling the pandemic.

More teams

The ex-Mali captain's donation is expected to cater for about 600 families in the capital city Bamako and includes 557 bags of rice, 611 bags of millet, 300 bags of sugar and more than 100 gallons of oil, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Article continues below

Sadio Mane and Didier Drogba are some of the current and former footballers joined by Keita in contributing to African communities in cash or material as the fight against the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Former captain Medhi Benatia was one of the high-profile figures who applauded Keita for the gesture in supporting humanity.