Barcelona Femeni win El Clasico 5-0 to be crowned champions of Spain with six games to spare

Barcelona Femeni won their latest El Clasico clash with Real Madrid 5-0 to be crowned champions of Spain with six games to spare.

Madrid were 27 points behind Barca when they arrived at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Sunday, and the gulf between the two teams was evident right from the off.

The hosts went in at half-time with a 2-0 lead thanks to an Alexia Putellas brace, and second half goals from Patricia Guijlarro, Babett Peter and Jennifer Hermoso ensured that they clinched the 2021-22 Primera Division crown in style.

Barca's dominance of Spanish football continues

Barca have now won the domestic title in Spain three years in succession, and have won all 24 of their games in the current season.

Lluis Cortes' side are 22 points clear of second placed Real Sociedad with a staggering plus 130 goal difference, and the squad also dominates the goals and assists charts.

Barcelona Femeni are the champions of Spain with six games to spare after beating Real Madrid 5-0 🏆



They absolutely CRUSHED the rest of the competition 😤 pic.twitter.com/n5uYxgFyOp — GOAL (@goal) March 13, 2022

Asisat Oshoala is the top scorer in the league with 19 to her name, while her team-mates Lieke Martens, Putellas, Hermoso and Claudio Mina make up the rest of the top five.

Putellas and Martens lead the way with assists on 13 each, while Caroline Hansen, Fridolina Rolfo and Guijlarro occupy the three spots below the pair.

C A M P 🏆 O N E S pic.twitter.com/U3ttwJka4n — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) March 13, 2022

Barca on for second successive treble

Barca Femeni won the treble for the first time in the history in 2020-21, and are on course to repeat the trick this term.

Article continues below

With the league title already in the bag, the Blaugrana can now look ahead to a Copa de la Reina quarter-final clash with Sociedad.

Another meeting with Real Madrid is also looming large in the last eight of the Champions League, with Barca currently looking unstoppable on both domestic and European stages.

Further reading