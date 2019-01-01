Barcelona defender Lenglet earns first France call-up as Arsenal striker Lacazette left out

The centre-back is one of the new faces in the World Cup winners' squad, but there's no place for the Gunners' player of the season

Didier Deschamps has announced his squad for Les Bleus' upcoming qualifying games and defender Clement Lenglet is one of three players to have earned their first national team call-up.

The France boss has also handed Leo Dubois and Mike Maignan their first involvements with the national team.

There are a few surprising omissions, however, the most notable being 's Alexandre Lacazette, who has been snubbed in favour of striker Wissam Ben Yedder and frontman Olivier Giroud.

Lacazette won Arsenal's player of the season award, hitting 19 goals and recording 13 assists across all competitions to help the Gunners to the final, but has been consistently left out by Deschamps.

Less surprising is the absence of centre-half Aymeric Laporte, whose poor relationship with the World Cup-winning head coach is well-documented.

In his place is 23-year-old Barcelona centre-back Lenglet, who has made 44 appearances across all competitions, keeping compatriot Samuel Umtiti out of the side even after his return from injury and helping the club to the title and a final.

Dubois, a full-back who joined from on a free transfer this summer, along with Maignan, first-choice between the sticks for an impressive outfit that finished second in this season, have both more than earned their chances.

Here is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (PSG), Benjamin Lecomte ( ), Hugo Lloris ( ), Mike Maignan (Lille)

Defenders: Lucas Digne ( ), Clement Lenglet (Barcelona) Ferland Mendy (Lyon), Benjamin Pavard ( ), Leo Dubois (Lyon), Raphael Varane ( ), Samuel Umtiti (FC Barcelona), Kurt Zouma ( )

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Blaise Matuidi ( ), Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon), Paul Pogba ( ), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham)

Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla), Kingsley Coman ( ), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann ( ), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Florian Thauvin ( )

France will host in a friendly before travelling to and Andorra as they continue their Euro 2020 qualification campaign, which began with 4-1 and 4-0 wins over Moldova and , respectively.