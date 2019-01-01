Barcelona confirm Umtiti has bruised foot

The centre-back left the France squad after hurting his foot, but tests have shown the injury does not appear to be serious

Samuel Umtiti seems to have escaped a serious foot injury after tests confirmed he has only suffered bruising.

The centre-back was injured on international duty with prior to the contest against Albania in qualifying on Saturday, and did not feature in the 4-1 victory.

France announced he would take no part in their Tuesday clash against Andorra, and Umtiti then returned to Catalonia on Sunday.

Having previously suffered through knee problems which sidelined him for much of last season, there was concern Umtiti might again be set for an extended period on the sidelines.

But while his return date is uncertain, the 25-year-old Umtiti had a check-up at Barca's medical facilities on Monday, which showed he has not sustained any severe damage.

However, it is likely Umtiti will be a doubt when Barcelona return from the international break with a meeting with at Camp Nou.

The centre-back has nonetheless struggled for playing time this season, having yet to play in La Liga this campaign.

He lost his place in the Barca starting XI last term during two spells out with knee injuries, with France team-mate Clement Lenglet taking advantage and becoming Gerard Pique's usual partner.

As a result, reports had circulated that Umtiti might have been on his way out at the club, with a possible summer move to mooted.

Additionally, other rumours had him marked as part of a larger deal to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou.

However, Umtiti has since rubbished those reports, claiming he had no idea where the rumours came from.

Despite his lack of playing time this season, Barca could do well with increased depth with and multi-match weeks beginning following the international break and continuing through November.

After the match against Valencia, the Liga champions must travel to to face midweek, before clashing with Granada at the weekend in domestic league play.

The defence for the Liga champions has been far from pristine this term, having conceded five times in three games this season, in a disappointing start to the season that has seen them record just four points so far.