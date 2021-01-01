Banyana star Kgatlana plays key role as Eibar stun Athletic Club

The South African continued with her impressive displays this season as she played a part in her side's crucial winner on Sunday

Thembi Kgatlana made an impactful showing for after creating a penalty to inspire her side's 1-0 win at in a Spanish Primera Iberdrola encounter on Sunday.

The international earned her seventh start of the season for Iker Dorronsoro's team following her superb contribution in Eibar's 2-0 victory at home over Logrono in the midweek.

Having endured nine matches without a win, Athletic were hoping to end their disappointing run against the league newcomers but were held to a goalless draw in the first half of the contest.

With the tie looking destined for a stalemate, Kgatlana created the opportunity that saw her fouled in the penalty box, earning her side a scoring chance from the spot.

Sara Navarro, on her part, left nothing to chance, converting the winner from the spot for the visitors a minute from full-time at the Lezama Stadium.

The result saw Eibar moved to eighth position on the Spanish top-flight log with 20 points from 14 matches this season.

Besides her five goals this term, Kgatlana, who played from the start to the finish of the game, has nowed contributed in 11 goals scored by Eibar in 13 outings on her debut season in .

Compatriot Noko Matlou lasted the duration in her second game, ensuring back-to-back clean sheets for Eibar along with Equatorial Guinea's Ruth Alvarez, but there was no action for 's Charity Adule.

After two wins on the bounce, they will hope to maintain their highflying form against at home on January 24.