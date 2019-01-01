Banned FIFA player Kurt returns at the February FUT Champions Cup

After serving his two-month suspension, Kurt will travel out to Atlanta to take on the likes of MSdossary and F2Tekkz at the Eleague hosted event

Competitive FIFA returns this weekend as the FUT Champions Cup travels across the pond to Atlanta, USA as Eleague hosts the tournament for the first time.

The February cup is shaping up to be a sensational tournament as some of the biggest names in FIFA clash heads and one rather controversial player makes his return.

Kurt ‘Kurt0411’ Fenech was banned for two months from entering FIFA competitions but that suspension has since passed and the Maltese player will make his competitive return this weekend.

As last year's FIFA eWorld Cup Xbox runner-up he is a player to keep an eye on, but after missing out on so many tournaments there's a huge question mark over whether he will be able to find similar form in .

Meanwhile, someone who hasn't missed a single tournament is Donovan 'F2Tekkz' Hunt, who is currently rated the best player in the world with more points than anybody else in the Global Series Rankings.

The young Englishman already has enough points to ensure that he'll be able to qualify for this year's FIFA eWorld Cup, but he admitted in an interview with Goal that he loves winning more than anything else and will be hoping to add to his growing trophy collection this weekend.

However, one man who will be standing in his way is the reigning FIFA eWorld Cup champion, Rogue's Mossad 'MSdossary' Aldossary.

The Saudi Arabian defeated Tekkz in the Xbox finals of the December FUT Champions Cup during an incredibly entertaining series.

It's the rematch that everybody wants to see and considering the calibre of these two, it's hard to imagine either of them failing to make the console final once again.

However, the PlayStation division is also stacked and cannot be ignored.

FC 's Nicolas 'Nicolas99fc' Villalba became the first PlayStation player to win a cross-console final since 2017 when he took home the January Gfinity FIFA Series trophy.

And then just a month later in the following Gfinity FIFA Series, player and FIFA eWorld Cup runner-up Stefano Pinna won the event in the first cross-console win of his career and will be hoping for a rematch with MSdossary in this weekend's grand final.

With the event being held in Atlanta, you can expect to see a lot of North American pros competing this weekend, including 's Cormac 'Doolsta' Dooley who last weekend won the eMLS Series Two tournament having previously won the first version of the event a month prior.

Article continues below

Big things will be expected of Doolsta but nobody should underestimate the other North American players, including New York City's Christopher Holly and 's Joey Calabro.

There is also MSdossary's Rogue teammate Nawid 'GoalMachine' Noorzai, who defeated world number one Tekkz in the Xbox semi-finals of a tournament earlier this year.

With more Global Series Points on the line and a lion's share of the $100,000 prize pool for the winner, this could be a season-defining tournament for many of the pro players in attendance.