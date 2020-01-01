Balogun hopes to integrate into Rangers squad ahead of 2020-21 Premiership season

The Nigeria international has expressed his delight after teaming up with the Ibrox Stadium outfit and hopes to adapt to the side soon

Leon Balogun has revealed his desire to quickly integrate into team ahead of the kick-off of the 2020-21 Premiership season.

The 32-year-old joined the Ibrox Stadium outfit as a free agent after leaving Championship club Athletic at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The international signed a one-year contract with the Gers on Friday with an option of an additional one-year extension after satisfactory performances.

Balogun is looking to hit the ground running, by quickly adapting to his new environment as he hopes to play a part in the Gers’ first game of the season against on August 1.

"I think it is an advantage for me not to be coming off 14 days or a 21-day break so I can come straight to fit into it, work with the team and get to know the team,” Balogun told the club website.

"The league starts next week, so I am looking forward to joining the squad and integrating as quickly as possible.

"It's amazing. I'm coming to a club which has an incredible history and an incredible fan culture. I, unfortunately, haven't witnessed it yet, but I am looking forward to it

“On a personal note, my best friend, my oldest friend, was a huge Jorg Albertz supporter. That's how I first got in touch with Rangers because of my best friend and the Hammer, so it is a proud moment for both of us - we never really saw it coming but it's immense."

The Super Eagles defender is looking forward to playing in front of Rangers fans and hopes the club will achieve success during his time.

"Obviously, to have this kind of crowd behind you in every game at home is amazing. I've been lucky enough to experience it, or something similar before in my career at some stage,” he continued.

“I just want to experience it as everyone has been telling me you have no idea just how big it is, and I am looking forward to getting started and getting in touch with them. Hopefully, we can have some success together."

Balogun has spent most of his career in playing for Turkiyemspor Berlin, 96, , , Darmstadt 98 and .

The centre-back moved to in 2018, joining Premier League side and Hove Albion before teaming up with Wigan, initially on loan before the deal was made permanent.

Balogun, who was born to a Nigerian father and German mother, has 32 caps for the Super Eagles and was part of Gernot Rohr’s side that finished third at the 2019 in .