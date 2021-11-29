Ballon d'Or: Cristiano Ronaldo in explosive 'liar' rant at France Football editor over Messi claims

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit out at France Football’s chief editor over claims the Manchester United star said he wants to win more Ballons d’Or than Lionel Messi.

The Portugal international also dismissed the suggestion that he did not attend the Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday because he must go into quarantine due to Covid-19.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram to refute the comments by editor-in-chief Pascal Ferre, insisting he is not against any player winning the trophy.

What has been said?

Ronaldo wrote: “Pascal Ferre said last week that I confided in him that my only ambition was to finish my career with more Golden Balls than Lionel Messi.

“Pascal Ferre lied, he used my name to promote himself and to promote the publication he works for. It is unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious prize could lie in this way, in absolute disrespect for someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d'Or. And he lied again today by justifying my absence from the Gala with an alleged quarantine that has no reason to exist.

“I always want to congratulate those who win, with the sportsmanship and fair play that has guided my career since the beginning, and I do it because I'm never against anyone. I always win for myself and for the clubs I represent, I win for myself and for those who love me. I don't win against anyone.

“The biggest ambition of my career is to win national and international titles for the clubs I represent and for the national team in my country. The biggest ambition of my career is to be a good example for all those who are or want to be professional footballers. The biggest ambition of my career is to leave my name written in golden letters in the history of world football.

“I will end by saying that my focus is already on Manchester United's next game and on everything that, together with my team-mates and our fans, we can still achieve this season. The rest? The rest is just the rest.”

What did Pascal Ferre say?

The France Football editor said in an interview last week that Ronaldo told him of his desire to be crowned the world's best football more times than Paris Saint-Germain star Messi.

Ferre said: "Ronaldo has only one ambitionand that is to retire with more Ballon d'Or than Messi and I know because he told me."

How many Ballons d’Or has Ronaldo won?

Ronaldo has won the prestigious award five times over the course of his career.

Only one player has claimed the trophy on more occasions than the ex-Real Madrid hero – Messi.

The two were billed as rivals as they dominated the award since Ronaldo’s first win in 2009.

