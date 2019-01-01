Balestier Khalsa's Zaiful Nizam out for six months

Balestier Khalsa has suffered a huge blow after their goalkeeper and skipper, Zaiful Nizam has been ruled out of action for six months following surgery on his torn Achilles tendon.

It was reported that the 32-year-old sustained the injury in the Tigers' match against reigning SPL champions . Balestier lost that game 2-1. It is understood that Zaiful will undergo a rehabilitation period of six months according to sources gathered.