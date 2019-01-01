‘Bale would need a pay cut at Man Utd or Tottenham’ – Redknapp hoping for Real Madrid exit

The former Spurs boss, who worked with the Welshman in north London, believes a return to the Premier League may be the best option this summer

Gareth Bale has been urged to consider a move away from by Harry Redknapp, but the former boss concedes that wages may be a sticking point in any return.

Having faced more questions of his form, fitness and adaptation to life in this season, transfer talk is building around the Wales international.

His agent has sought to quash the rumours, but they refuse to go away heading towards the summer window.

Redknapp, who worked with Bale at Spurs, believes another move may be the best option for all concerned.

It could be that he retraces his steps to north London, or heads for Manchester United, but the 29-year-old has been told that he should seek to avoid pricing himself out of a switch which could work in his favour.

Redknapp told The Mirror: “It’s not nice when you get grief from the fans.

“Nobody likes to get grief like that and I’m sure it’s no different for Gareth.

“He is a fantastic player, who can play anywhere, and it would be no surprise if the top clubs like Man United and Spurs were interested in signing him.

“But on the wages he is said to be on, he would probably have to take a pay cut.

“Take, for example, if he was to go back to Spurs. It could create a problem because someone like a Harry Kane is there and is the top man.

“He’d perhaps want the same type of wages if it was being offered.

“So that’s a decision Gareth might feel he wants to make if he does want to come back. Let’s face it, he’s made a lot of money playing football and could no doubt afford to.”

If Bale were to walk away from Madrid this summer, then he would be doing so having achieved more than many could have predicted when he left for Spain.

He is a four-time winner, boasts a Liga title among his enviable collection of honours and has passed the 100-goal mark for the Blancos.

There have been plenty of testing times, though, and the current campaign has been a largely forgettable one for all concerned at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Real Madrid are not what they once were and that showed against ,” added Redknapp.

“But, for a player like Gareth, his record there really does speak for itself.

“Just look at the goals he scored to win the Champions League last season alone. He is a great athlete.”