Bale missing from Real Madrid squad amid reports Zidane wants him sold

The Welshman has been dropped for a second successive league game as rumours swirl about his future

Gareth Bale has been left out of 's squad to face in their penultimate Liga game of the season amidst reports head coach Zinedine Zidane wants him gone in the summer.

The Welshman has been dropped for the second league game running after missing the 3-2 victory over .

AS reported on Wednesday that the player's relationship with his manager appears to be beyond repair and that the Frenchman wants to sell him when the summer transfer window reopens.

Bale's performance in the 1-0 defeat against saw him come in for a great deal of criticism and it's possible that that will be his final appearance for the club.

However, Real Madrid have yet to receive any concrete offers for Bale, whose injury record, age and staggering wages are apparently putting potential suitors off.

Additionally, the forward's contract has three seasons left to run and the 29-year-old's agent - Johnathan Barnett - has accused Zidane of trying to force his client out of the club and not valuing his abilities highly enough, insisting that Bale is happy to see out the remainder of his deal at the Bernabeu.

Barnett also confirmed that a move to the Premier League could be a possibility, if a team comes up with the money to tempt Madrid to sell.

Zidane has refused to respond to the agent's comments when they were put to him at a news conference on Saturday, saying: "No, I don't want to answer. I'm the coach of Real Madrid and [Barnett] does his job.

"I have to think about the game, playing well, that's what worries me. I won't tell you anything about [the conversation]. Private conversations are private.

"It's what I have to do with all of the players, but it stays internal. With the players I talk about other things, not just their futures."

Los Blancos have suffered a poor season and sit third, six points behind local rivals in second and 15 points off title-winning .

As a result, both Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari were dismissed and Zidane was reinstated to oversee a major squad overhaul.

Bale's potential departure would make room for forward Eden Hazard, with Madrid keen on securing the Belgian in the summer.

Goal understands that the Blues are holding out for €130 million (£112m/$145m) for their star man, with the 28-year-old is desparate to secure a move to the Bernabeu.